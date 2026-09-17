San Diego police identify family of 3 found dead inside San Carlos home Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police have identified two of the three people found dead inside a home in the San Carlos neighborhood Wednesday as Amy and David Voight.

Officers from the Eastern Division responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 8:18 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2026, reporting two people unresponsive inside a home in the 6800 block of Boulder Lake Avenue in San Carlos

A neighbor called 9-1-1 after finding the couple inside the residence. She told police she was concerned about the whereabouts of the couple's teenage daughter.

Officers arrived within minutes and pronounced David Voight, 54, and Amy Voight, 56, dead at the scene. During those efforts, the couple's 13-year-old daughter was also found dead inside the home. Police have not publicly identified the child by name.

Preliminary evidence indicates all three died from gunshot wounds. Investigators recovered a gun inside the home.

Outside the home, flyers showed a picture of a young girl named Mya. Her classmates wrote messages about how much they would miss her. Mya attended Pershing Middle School. The school's principal sent a letter home to parents Wednesday expressing condolences and offering support for students on campus who knew her.

A photo of Amy was also on display outside the home, surrounded by flowers and candles.

Family friends said they are stunned and that none of this makes any sense. They said David was a respected retired Navy warrant officer who deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. The Navy confirmed his roughly 30 years of service. Navy records show he deployed all over the world and was highly decorated, receiving more than 24 awards and decorations throughout his career.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects and that there is no threat to the community. San Diego police have not officially called this a murder-suicide.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will perform autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death for all three victims.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

