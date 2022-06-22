SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Nearly three dozen vehicles involved in numerous street takeovers in San Diego have been seized as part of an ongoing investigation, police confirmed Wednesday.

San Diego Police told ABC 10News that the department has impounded 34 vehicles and filed 53 court orders during the course of the probe.

In a statement to ABC 10News, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said, “Since December, investigators have identified 172 vehicles and their drivers who have been involved in this kind of illegal stunt driving/intersection takeovers and are working to hold each of them accountable.”

The update from police comes several days after a takeover with nearly 200 people and several vehicles took place just outside of downtown San Diego.

No injuries or property destruction was reported from the June 19 gathering at the intersection of 22nd and Market streets, but several nearby residents expressed concern over the event.

“They light off a bunch of fireworks and they're just doing donuts in the intersection and it's really loud, really disturbing, really unsafe. And this is the second time it's happened; it happened a few weeks ago, that was the first time that it happened,” one resident told ABC 10News.