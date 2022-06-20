San Diego Police taking 'behind the scenes' approach to curb street racing takeovers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Saturday night, cameras were rolling as a group of drivers took over the intersection of Market Street and 22nd Street in Sherman Heights.

Residents tell ABC 10News it's the second time drivers have picked that intersection in a few week's time.

"There's a bunch of kids in cars and they block off this intersection down here by like J and 22nd or over on Market street and they light off a bunch of fireworks and they're just doing donuts in the intersection," said a Sherman Heights resident who wanted to remain anonymous.

The resident tells ABC 10News she was woken up by the commotion.

"It's really loud, really disturbing, really unsafe and this is the second time it's happened," she explained.

Skid marks and firework wrappers are among the mess the rowdy drivers left behind.

The resident said the first time the police did show up but the second time she and other residents tell 10News they didn't see them.

"What people see on television is they see the street takeover and they expect dozens of police cars, hundreds of officers showing and that's just not realistic in a lot of cases- sometimes it is but not in every case," explained Lt. Adam Sharki, San Diego Police Department.

He said there were officers at the event Saturday night and they are continuing to investigate.

"Even though those vehicles may not get stopped or towed immediately at those events, we will go after them with a court order or warrant later on to go and seize those vehicles and then pursue criminal charges against the drivers," said Lt. Sharki.

He added SDPD is working with their partners at the sheriff's department and CHP to curb the emerging trend.

This year SDPD said they've pursued 53 court orders and seized more than 30 vehicles.

As for the drivers who took over market street over the weekend, residents tell them it's just not safe.

"You shouldn't do that regardless but this is an extremely busy intersection, not to mention this intersection right here. I've lived here for two years and I see accidents happen all the time," said the resident.

