Street takeovers worry downtown San Diego residents

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some downtown San Diego residents are concerned after a major street takeover took place in their neighborhood over the weekend.

Video obtained by ABC 10News showed a large gathering of people and cars at the intersection of 22nd and Market streets just after midnight on June 19.

In the video, about 200 people are seen blocking the intersection as cars do donuts and other maneuvers.

Several nearby residents were drawn outside of their homes by the noise and disturbance.

One resident said, “They light off a bunch of fireworks and they're just doing donuts in the intersection and it's really loud, really disturbing, really unsafe. And this is the second time it's happened; it happened a few weeks ago, that was the first time that it happened.”

Some residents said San Diego police showed up the first time a takeover occurred.

It is unknown if police responded to the June 19 incident.

ABC 10News reached out to SDPD officials regarding the takeovers, but they did not immediately respond.