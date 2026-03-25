San Diego police determine 46-year-old man's death in Rolando Park was not homicide

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Detectives have determined that the suspicious death last week of a 46-year-old man in a neighborhood near Chollas Lake Park was not a homicide, authorities said Tuesday.

A woman made a 911 call at about 4 p.m. Thursday to report finding her ex-husband bloody, unconscious and not breathing at a home in the 3800 block of Loma Alta Drive in Rolando Park, according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

"Given the circumstances and in an abundance of caution, detectives from the (SDPD) Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation," acting Lt. Christopher Leahy said. "After a thorough investigation, it was determined his death was not a homicide."

The man's identity and further details on the circumstances of his death have not been released.

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