Man's suspicious death at Rolando Park home under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a home in San Diego’s Rolando Park neighborhood.

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, a woman called 911 after finding her ex-husband unresponsive, not breathing, and “with a significant amount of blood on and around him” at a home in the 3800 block of Loma Alta Drive.

San Diego police officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived within minutes to assess the man for signs of life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

KGTV

The victim was identified by police as a 46-year-old Hispanic male.

Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, the SDPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.