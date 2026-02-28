Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
San Diego Police Department and Office of Emergency Services monitoring for threats

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police Department and the California Department of Emergency Services say they are "monitoring the situation in Iran," and ready to respond if there is a threat to California or the area of San Diego.

SDPD says there are no known credible threats now, though they're keeping a close watch on religious institutions and cultural centers.

