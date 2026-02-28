San Diego Police Department and Office of Emergency Services monitoring for threats

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police Department and the California Department of Emergency Services say they are "monitoring the situation in Iran," and ready to respond if there is a threat to California or the area of San Diego.

SDPD says there are no known credible threats now, though they're keeping a close watch on religious institutions and cultural centers.

SDPD is monitoring events in Iran and the Middle East. Our patrol divisions and intelligence support are mindful of our religious institutions, cultural centers, and other sensitive locations throughout the city to deter anyone who may try to create fear or harm in our city.



At… — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 28, 2026