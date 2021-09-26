San Diego Police: Deaths of mother, son at Petco Park "suspicious"

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police are describing the deaths of a woman and her son who fell from Petco Park's third floor onto the sidewalk below as "suspicious."

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Park Boulevard.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old child either jumped or fell from a dining section near the 300 concourse area, just before the Padres-Braves game started at 4:15 p.m.

Paramedics on the scene attempted to provide medical treatment, but they were both pronounced dead. The names of the victims have not been released to the public yet.

SDPD says out of an abundance of caution, their homicide unit was called to the scene.

The Padres released the following statement Sunday morning:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of life at Petco Park last evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of those involved. We will continue to refrain from comment on the nature of the incident as it is an ongoing investigation by the San Diego Police Department.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the deaths was asked to call homicide detectives at 619-531-2293.