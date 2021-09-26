Woman, child dead after falling from 3rd level of Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A woman and child died Saturday after falling from the third level of Petco Park onto the street below, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police got to the scene on Park Blvd after witnesses crossing the pedestrian bridge above Tony Gwynn Drive called about the incident just before 4 p.m.

According to SDPD, The woman and child either jumped or fell from the third level, just before the Padres-Braves game started at 4:15 p.m.

Paramedics on the scene attempted to provide medical treatment, but the woman and child were pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately released.

This developing story check back for updates.