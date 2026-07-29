San Diego police, community mark 10 years since Officer Jonathan De Guzman's death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego law enforcement community gathered Tuesday to mark 10 years since Officer Jonathan "JD" de Guzman was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Officers ran roughly four miles from the Southeastern Division to Acacia Grove Way — the spot where de Guzman was killed — in an annual memorial run held in his honor.

De Guzman was a husband, a father of two, a dedicated San Diego police officer and a friend.

His son, Jonathan de Guzman II, was only 17 when his father was killed.

"It's hard in general when you lose your dad at a young age and just lose someone who's special to you, but it's nice to know that the community comes together like every year and it's been 10 years now, so it's nice when people come here to commemorate him and remember him," De Guzman II said.

In the days before his father's death, De Guzman II received words he has carried with him since.

"He was just really telling me to like pursue what I loved,” he said. “It was just like a really cool reminder that my dad was just wanting me to be the best version of myself.”

Captain Al Ambito was good friends with De Guzman.

"We lived in the same neighborhood. Our kids grew up together. Our kids went to the same school, so every morning we meet up at the school and we talk about our future retirements and all those other things," Ambito said.

He said every year is difficult, but he is thankful his fellow officers continue to support De Guzman’s family.

De Guzman’s wife, Jane, was also present at the event and said the law enforcement community has been like family.

“You see all these people that come every year and just to kind of make sure that we again keep his memory alive," Ambito said.

Since De Guzman's death, fellow officers have worked to ensure he is not forgotten. The Filipino American Law Enforcement Association (FALEO) has held fitness competitions and other events to raise money for scholarships in his name.

The next scholarship dinner is scheduled for September.

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