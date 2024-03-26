San Diego Police: Burglaries in North San Diego neighborhoods nearly double

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department on Monday said a string of burglaries in the northern part of the city that they started investigating earlier this month has now jumped to nearly 20 cases as the search for the suspects continues.

In early March, the police announced they were investigating eight burglaries, all with the same MO.

On Monday, SDPD officials said the cases in Mira Mesa, Rancho Peñasquitos, and Rancho Bernard are now up to 20 and appear to be related.

One burglary victim told ABC 10News the break-in at his home happened while they were away on a work trip several weeks ago. Their sliding glass window was shattered, and the burglars got away with a gun, leaving other valuables untouched.

When San Diego Police first announced the burglaries, they released several videos. In one video, the suspects were seen taking a safe from a home, while a second video showed a man calmly sitting on the person’s bed while going through their belongings.

Police said the suspects target mostly corner houses, entering the home through sliding glass doors and sometimes shattering the window to get in.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact San Diego Police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.