Police investigate string of residential burglaries in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating a series of residential burglaries in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, with eight incidents reported as of Monday.

Investigators believe the eight burglaries were connected due to the suspects' "method of operation," said in a press release from SDPD.

Police said that the suspects, believed to be men in their late teens or early twenties, target corner houses, primarily entering through rear sliding glass doors. In multiple cases, the suspects broke the glass for access, while in some instances, unsecured doors facilitated their illegal entry.

Once inside, the burglars "ransacked the homes and took safes, cash, and jewelry," police said.

The suspected getaway vehicle is described as a small, potentially dark-colored SUV. Those with information on these incidents are encouraged to contact Lt. David Bautista or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

