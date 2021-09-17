San Diego police arrest suspect in deadly 2019 Grantville shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left a man mortally wounded in the middle of a street in the Grantville area two years ago.

According to the San Diego Police Department, Richard Lamont Cowan, II is charged with murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Mario Bullard.

The fatal shooting happened on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the 6200 block of Holabird Street.

Officers received a call around 2:52 a.m. about shots being fired in the area, and when they arrived at the scene two minutes later, they found Bullard lying in the street with at least one visible gunshot wound.

Bullard later died from his injuries at 3:08 a.m. and his death prompted an investigation. At the time of the shooting, police detained a 'person of interest' and questioned them before releasing the individual pending further investigation.

As the investigation continued, SDPD says detectives recently determined that the 2019 homicide was possibly linked to the other shootings in the Grantville neighborhood.

Authorities soon identified Cowan as the person believed to be responsible for the non-fatal shootings and he was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Cowan was charged again Thursday for Bullard's death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.