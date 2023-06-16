San Diego Police: 2 arrested in stabbing at memorial event in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two females were arrested Thursday in connection with the stabbing of two people during a celebration of life event at Mission Beach earlier this week, San Diego Police said Friday.

Police told ABC 10News that investigators had identified two female suspects in the incident that occurred on the evening of June 14 in the 3300 block of Ocean Front Walk.

The situation unfolded during a memorial bonfire for Woodlain Zached, the Crawford High School graduate who drowned in Mission Beach on June 14, 2022, according to police.

Police said during the event, an argument between a 19-year-old woman and two 19-year-olds (one male, one female) escalated and turned violent.

“During the argument the suspect took a knife and cut the female in the upper arm and the male in the right forearm, cutting the artery. She then chased them around with the knife. Police located the victims in the S. alley of 700 Jersey Court,” police said in a statement following the incident.

During the investigation, two females were identified as suspects in the case, and they were arrested during a traffic stop near the 4100 block of 48th Street on Thursday evening.

The two females were booked into jail on charges related to the stabbing.