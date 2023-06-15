Watch Now
San Diego Police searching for suspects after two stabbed at Mission Beach

Posted at 11:08 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 02:08:43-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are looking for multiple suspects after two people were stabbed near Belmont Park at Mission Beach Wednesday night.

According to SDPD, officers received a call just before 9 p.m. about a stabbing in the 3300 block of Ocean Front Walk.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two people with stab wounds to their arms.

There is no word on the condition of the victims and authorities do not have anyone in custody at this time.

Police say they are looking for three to five suspects in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

