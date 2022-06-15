18-year-old swimmer missing, two rescued in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Lifeguards are searching for an 18-year-old man swept out to sea by rip currents in Mission Beach Tuesday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, a lifeguard watching the beach near Jersey Court in Mission Beach spotted a group of swimmers and noticed that one appeared to be struggling.

The department said the lifeguard radioed for more assistance and two teenagers were rescued. The 18-year-old became submerged and "did not resurface."

More resources were called to the scene and the department used personal watercraft, rescue boats, surfboards, and additional lifeguards swimming in the water.

The search has now been deemed a recovery effort. As of 7:30 p.m., a US Coast Guard helicopter, cutter, and lifeguard rescue boat were still in the water using sonar to search for the teen.

Lifeguards said waves were larger Tuesday and currents were stronger. The Coast Guard is aiding the search. "The recovery effort will continue until the sun goes down Tuesday. Lifeguards will reconvene Wednesday morning," the department said.

