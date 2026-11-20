The City of San Diego is handing out pre-filled sandbags to residents to help them prepare for potential flooding.

Residents can pick up sandbags, which are limited to 10 per household, at one of five locations on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The pickup locations are:



Robb Athletic Field, 2525 Bacon St.

Encanto Recreation Center, 6508 Wunderlin Ave.

Mountain View – Neal Petties Community Center, 641 S. Boundary St.

Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.

City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.

City staff will also take requests for sandbag deliveries to senior residents, especially for those living in flood-prone areas.

Delivery requests can be made by calling 619-525-8247.

