San Diego nonprofit distributes food to about 600 families Friday, more than double the typical weekly turnout

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — People in cars lined up around the corner at Father Joe's Villages in San Diego as the nonprofit distributed food to families preparing for Thanksgiving, with organizers reporting significantly longer lines than usual.

Margarita Partian waited patiently in the line of cars stretching around Father Joe's Villages, knowing the food would help her family during difficult economic times.

"My meals, it's very important because the economy is very high, you know, everything, uh, you go and buy a few things in Walmart or something and you pay $80 you know, it's more than what you make a day," Partian said.

First-time volunteer Tania Aleksanian helped serve and load food for families, saying the experience gave her perspective during the holiday season.

"I don't think there's anything else like I'm just excited that everyone is leaning on the community and that the community is leaning back. We're all part of one society, and we're all trying to do our best, and it's so much more rewarding to lean on each other than to isolate ourselves from each other," Aleksanian said.

Father Joe's Villages holds weekly food distributions, except during Thanksgiving week. The organization typically serves about 250 cars, but Friday's distribution saw approximately 600 vehicles weaving through the parking lot.

Organizers said the increased demand reflects growing food insecurity in San Diego, forcing families to make difficult choices.

"A lot of people are experiencing food insecurity in San Diego. It's a real issue. People have to make the hard choice sometimes between food, housing, or medicine," an organizer said.

The distribution provides basic ingredients that allow families to prepare Thanksgiving meals at home. For Partian, the assistance means she can celebrate the holiday with gratitude.

"Very important, very important, you know, uh, I can make a meal and buy chicken or small turkey or something, you know, and complete," Partian said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.