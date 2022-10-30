Woman shot while sitting inside car in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 21-year-old woman was shot and injured while sitting in a car in Barrio Logan on Saturday, the San Diego Police Department said.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Thor and Main Street at about 10:40 p.m. where she was sitting with two other women inside a white Dodge Charger.

A car drove up to the driver's side where the victim was sitting, police said. A woman wearing a gray hoodie got out of the car from the rear passenger side and fired several shots at the victim. She then got back into the car and drove away westbound on Main Street.

The victim drove away while one of her passengers called the police. She eventually pulled over in Chula Vista where she discovered that a bullet had grazed her forehead and was taken to the hospital. Her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The other two women were not injured, police said.

The SDPD Central Division detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 619-744-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.