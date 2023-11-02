Woman found dead in Del Cerro motel room identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The woman found dead in a Del Cerro motel room after police say a man stabbed a police K9 has been identified.

The woman was identified as 31-year-old Shantia Marie Brown of San Bernardino.

The incident began on October 27 around 10:49 p.m. when San Diego Police received a call of a male refusing to leave a motel room at the Days Inn on the 5300 block of Adobe Falls Road in San Diego’s Del Cerro neighborhood.

“A short time later, the call was updated that the male had broken a window, was armed with a knife, and had threatened several members of the hotel staff,” police said. “In addition, blood was seen in the room and there was an odor emanating from the room that indicated there might be a deceased person inside.”

When officers arrived, the man refused to leave the room and barricaded himself inside.

RELATED: Woman found dead, K-9 stabbed as Del Cerro standoff ends with suspect's arrest

Due to the suspect being armed, threatening people with a knife, and the possibility of a deceased person in need of medical assistance in the room, police asked for assistance from SWAT, a K9 unit, and emergency negotiators.

When the suspect exited the room armed with a knife, a police service dog was deployed. That’s when police say the suspect stabbed the K9 several times. “Fortunately, the dog’s protective vest deflected all but one of the stab wounds,” police added.

“Several officers from the department’s S.W.A.T. Team were able to subdue the suspect and take the knife from the suspect. One officer sustained minor injuries from that confrontation. The suspect was not injured. The Police Service Dog suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment but is expected to recover,” police said.

After taking the suspect into custody, officers discovered a woman dead inside the hotel room.

Detectives have now learned that the man was staying at the hotel for several days and was the subject of two previous radio calls. The nature of the relationship between the victim and suspect is unclear. The suspect was later identified as Owerrie Davon Bacon Jr. He was booked into jail for murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and assaulting a police service dog with a deadly weapon.

