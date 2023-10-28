Motel guest's alleged threats of violence prompt SWAT standoff in Del Cerro

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man who was barricaded in a hotel room is now in custody, but not before stabbing a San Diego Police K9, according to SDPD. When officers entered the room, they found a woman dead inside,

A homicide investigation is now underway in Del Cerro after officers discovered the body of a woman inside a hotel room.

San Diego Police recieved a call around 11 a.m. regarding hotel staff needing to get a man out of the room after being threatened with a knife.

Police said they'd been called to the room for the same suspect several times in the last several days.

"That changed because the information that there was blood seen in the room, man was barricaded in the room with a knife and then there was an odor that was coming from the room that might have been indicative of a deceased person"

Negotiations went on for hours, when SWAT was eventually called and the man, who was still refusing to surrender, threatened to shoot officers.

Police said they deployed tear gas and their K9 unit around 6:30 p.m. and that the dog was stabbed by the suspect, but is expected to survive.

"It looks like the protective vest that the dog wears stopped several of those impacts but the dog was stabbed and rushed to a veterinary hospital, looks like he’s going to survive his injuries."

Once inside, officers discovered the body of a woman dead in the room. The dog was identified as Hondo and has been stabbed on the job before.

Police are expected to be on the scene throughout the night and into tomorrow. The name of the suspect hasn't been released at this time.

