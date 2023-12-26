Where to recycle Christmas trees in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans can now recycle their Christmas trees as the city marks its 50th consecutive year of providing free drop-off locations.

San Diego announces Tuesday that it will open 16 designated sites across the city for residents where residents can dispose of real Christmas trees, including green or flocked varieties (those with artificial snow). Artificial trees will not be accepted.

Over the past five decades, the city has successfully recycled approximately 52,153 tons of trees, equivalent to 104.3 million pounds.

The recycling initiative aims to give a "new life" to the trees by transforming them into quality compost, mulch, and wood chips, the city said.

Starting from Tuesday to January 23, 2024, these drop-off locations will be open during daylight hours:



Carmel Valley - Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive (lower parking lot)

Encanto - Cielo Drive at Woodman Street

Golden Hill - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

Logan Heights - Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave.

Mission Bay - SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway

Mountain View - Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street (north side)

Oak Park - Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (Gloria Mesa parking lot)

Ocean Beach - Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St.

Otay Mesa/Nestor - Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot, southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard)

Pacific Beach - Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street

Rancho Bernardo - Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive

Rancho Penasquitos - Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road

San Diego State University - Parking lot 17 off Alvarado Road

Scripps Ranch - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive

Tierrasanta - Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. (pool parking lot)

University City - Standley Community Park (parking lot), 3585 Governor Drive

The city is adamant about recycling Christmas trees because it helps prevent global warming in the long run.

"If left to decompose in landfills, organic waste, again like Christmas trees, releases methane which is a greenhouse gas, that traps the suns heat, and warms the atmosphere," Council president Sean Elo-Rivera of District 9 said. "The goal of recycling organic material is to reduce the amount the material that decomposes in the landfill."

For San Diegans with additional yard waste, Miramar Greenery provides an option to drop off up to two cubic yards of waste, about the size of two washing machines.

It's important to note that these sites will not accept nor recycle tree stands, trash bags, netting, lights, ornaments, tinsel, and other tree decorations.

