Vista City Council approves 'sanctuary city' policies after contentious meeting

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — After a City Council meeting Tuesday night that lasted more than five hours, Vista leaders approved four provisions to extend protections for undocumented immigrants.

The proposal passed by a slim 3 to 2 margin, with Mayor John Franklin and Councilman Jeff Fox rejecting. That was identical to the vote in its first reading from September, showing the divide that still exists in the community when it comes to immigration enforcement.

These "sanctuary city" policies were first brought forth by District 1 Councilmember Corinna Contreras and gained support from fellow councilmembers Dan O'Donnell and Katie Melendez.

"We had to have this conversation," Contreras said. "I believe that it's the duty of the City Council, as we swore an oath to the Constitution, to ensure that people's rights are protected."

Other supporters include representatives from San Diego Organizing Project, Sowing Seeds of Dignity, and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, who held a joint rally outside City Hall before the meeting.

ABC 10News

Around that same time, Mayor John Franklin shared with ABC 10News his strong opposition.

"This is symbolic in a way, but it's not," Franklin said. "It's not, because it normalizes the disrespect and dismantling of our law enforcement infrastructure."

The proposal, formally called the Community Safety and Due Process Resolution, includes four key policy changes.



disseminating "Know Your Rights" information and making a city-backed website with the same information

prohibiting federal law enforcement from conducting immigration enforcement in non-public city-owned or city-controlled properties without a warrant

ensuring future city contracts stipulate the prohibition of sharing sensitive information with immigration authorities unless required by law

requiring the same of city-collected information.

After passing by a 3 to 2 vote in September, it was back as the only item on Tuesday's agenda.

Council Chambers were filled to capacity, and the overflow room was so packed that some people were forced to watch the meeting on a stream in the lobby of City Hall.

More than 100 people spoke in person and virtually, with most hoping to see it approved.

"This resolution is the absolute bare minimum for what our city can do at a moment in time when our communities are afraid and looking to you all as city leadership to do everything in your power to stand with us," said Felicia Gomez, a lifelong Vista resident and Campaign Director for the California Immigrant Policy Center.

Mayor Franklin claimed those voices don't represent the community at large.

"I'm here on behalf of three-quarters of the people of Vista who absolutely reject this sanctuary policy," he said. "We're not going to stand for it."

About half the Vista population is Hispanic/Latino, and around a quarter were born outside the country.

Franklin pointed out that there haven't been any documented large-scale ICE raids in Vista during President Trump's second term, but Contreras and others wanted to work proactively.

"It's just a basic protection, and it really is not even enough," Contreras said.

