VIDEO: San Diego Harbor Police release bodycam video of convention center shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Chaotic moments played out on bodycam video released by San Diego Harbor Police Department showing the events leading to an exchange of gunfire between an officer and suspect outside of the convention center this month.

The shooting happened on March 1 at about 7 p.m. at 1st Avenue and Harbor Drive. According to Harbor Police, officer Cody Horn saw a black sedan commit a traffic violation and pulled the vehicle over. The officer believed that the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Daniel Quiroz, was possibly impaired and asked him to exit his vehicle.

SDHP says as he exited the vehicle, Quiroz pulled out a handgun and immediately opened fire on Horn. Horn returned fire with his service weapon, police added.

See the bodycam video here or in the player below:



Bodycam video showed the moments leading up to the shooting. Police zoomed into the video at the moment just before the shooting where they say Quiroz pulled out a handgun after exiting his vehicle.

A hail of gunfire erupts at the scene of the video shows Horn running for cover. Video from 10 minutes after the shooting shows several other officers on the scene taking Quiroz into custody. Police say Quiroz didn't follow officer Horn's commands until after additional officers arrived.

Neither Horn nor Quiroz were injured. A pedestrian in the area was struck by a stray bullet in the buttocks, an object in his pocket prevented the bullet from actually breaking skin, according to SDHP.

SDHP says that Quiroz's handgun was recovered at the scene. He was booked into county jail for attempted murder and related charges.