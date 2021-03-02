Suspect opens fire during downtown traffic stop, Harbor Police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police exchanged gunfire with a suspect who reportedly opened fire during a traffic stop near the convention center Monday night.

According to San Diego Police, a Harbor Police officer saw a black sedan commit a traffic violation around 7 p.m. at 1st Avenue and Harbor Drive.

The suspect was identified as 29 year-old Daniel Quiroz. After pulling Quiroz over, the officer believed the driver was possibly impaired and asked him to exit his vehicle, police say.

“As the driver exited his car, he produced a handgun and immediately opened fire on the officer, forcing the officer to return fire with his service weapon,” San Diego Police said.

Neither the officer nor the male was injured, but police say a pedestrian in the area later reported being struck by a stray bullet.

“An object in the male’s pocket prevented the bullet from actually breaking his skin, however, he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation where he was treated and released,” police added.

Quiroz was booked into County jail for attempt murder and related charges.

Police said the officer involved in the shooting has been a member of the Port of San Diego Harbor Police for over 3 years.

San Diego Police are currently conducting the officer-involved shooting investigation. The department released the following statement in regards to the investigation: