Victims in deadly Jamacha stabbing identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police have identified the two men who died following a stabbing in San Diego’s Jamacha neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to the department, 34-year-old Jeffrey Moore died at the scene and 36-year-old Edward Robbins was taken to the hospital where he later died. A third victim identified only as a 24-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, officers were called to the 800 block of Carlsbad Street around 2:40 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Police said the stabbing happened as a fight broke out during a gathering at a nearby home.

RELATED: Stabbing in Jamacha-Lomita leaves 2 dead, 1 injured; 1 arrested

A suspect in the stabbing, Michael Major, 38, was taken into custody. He was booked into jail on two counts of murder, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

