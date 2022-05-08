San Diego police investigating deadly double stabbing in Jamacha-Lomita area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police are investigating a deadly double stabbing that left two people dead and a third injured in the Jamacha-Lomita area early Sunday morning.

It happened at about 2:40 a.m. at a gathering at a house on 800 block on Carlsbad Street. When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old and 36-year-old men dead and a 24-year-old woman injured. The woman is expected to survive her injuries, according to Lt. Jud Campbell with the San Diego Police Homicide. A 38-year man was taken into custody.

“We’re gathering information and speaking to everyone here who will talk to us to figure out what this was, the nature of the gathering was and how it turned so violent, “ Lt. Campbell said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide department or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

