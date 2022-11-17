Victim of fatal Chollas View shooting identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a Chollas View resident who was fatally shot this week, allegedly by a neighbor during a dispute over noise.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly after 6 a.m. Monday found Anthony Haro, 33, suffering from a bullet wound to the chest in the 700 block of 44th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Believing that the suspected shooter, 49-year-old Eugene Martinez, was holed up in his home, officers surrounded it and sought to make contact with him, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said. Around midday, a SWAT team entered the residence, discovering that Martinez was not there.

A short time later, officers found the suspect in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Balboa Avenue in Clairemont Mesa and took him into custody along with a 51-year-old female companion whose name has not been made public.

Martinez was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder.

"Detectives are working to clarify (the female detainee's) role in this incident," Shebloski said Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators believe that Haro and Martinez were arguing about noise in the neighborhood just east of Interstate 805 and south of state Route 94 when the latter man "armed himself with a handgun and shot the victim," the lieutenant said.