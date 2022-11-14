San Diego Police respond to reported shooting in Chollas View

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police officers were called to the Chollas View neighborhood Monday morning after a reported shooting that left one person injured.

The incident was reported in an area near 44th and F streets shortly after 6 a.m.

Police at the scene told ABC 10News that an apparent argument between neighbors led to a shooting in which one person was hit by gunfire.

As of 7:30 a.m., no arrests were made, but officers combed the neighborhood and surrounded one home during the search for a suspected shooter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.