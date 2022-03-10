Watch
Victim killed following dispute in Talmadge alley identified

Posted at 2:05 PM, Mar 10, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man who was stabbed to death following a dispute in San Diego's Talmadge neighborhood last month has been identified.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers found 30-year-old Ramiro Arellano Jr. sitting in his car with multiple stab wounds on Sunday, February 20.

Man faces upgraded charges in death of another in Talmadge SDPD: Man found in car with multiple stab wounds

The fatal stabbing happened in the west alley of 4500 Altadena Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Arellano was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died four days later.

Investigators say based on the preliminary investigation, 50-year-old Lee Bender and Arellano appeared to have been in a verbal altercation in the alley. During the argument, Bender allegedly struck the Arellano once in the chest with an unknown stabbing weapon and fled the scene.

Bender was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 23 around 2:00 p.m. near 300 North 2nd Street in El Cajon. He was charged with attempted murder and booked into jail. Once Arellano died from his injuries, Bender's charges were upgraded to murder.

