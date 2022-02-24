San Diego man faces upgraded charges in stabbing death of another in Talmadge

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man is facing murder charges after he allegedly stabbed another man to death in an alley in San Diego's Talmadge neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, charges could be upgraded against 50-year-old Lee Bender who is accused of fatally stabbing a 30-year-old man.

It happened on Sunday, February 20 around 7:00 p.m. in the block 4500 Altadena Avenue. Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim sitting in his car with stab wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, he died in the hospital Thursday, Feb. 24.

Authorities say based on the preliminary investigation, Bender and the victim appeared to have been in a verbal altercation in the alley. During the argument, Bender allegedly struck the victim once in the chest with an unknown weapon and fled the scene.

Bender was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 23 around 2:00 p.m. near 300 North 2nd Street in El Cajon. He was charged with attempted murder and booked into jail.

The name of the victim has not been released to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.