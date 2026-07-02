USA fans pack San Diego bar to cheer on USMNT's dominant World Cup knockout win

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fans packed Fairplay in North Park to cheer on the U.S. Men's National Team's dominant World Cup win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, with more than 400 people filling the venue before kickoff.

The crowd reached max capacity with ease, with some fans arriving as early as 8:45 a.m.

Brittney Slack was among those who showed up ready to go bright and early, with a blue sequin shirt and her laptop to "work from home" — or something like that.

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"Does your boss know this is happening?" ABC 10News asked.

"You know, I was in a virtual meeting this morning in the full garb, so I think they're aware. But you know what? Americans are great at multitasking. I think we're one of the most competitive nations, not only in sports but in the business world as well. So, here we are," Slack said.

The U.S. men fought hard for their first knockout-stage win since 2002, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, drawing fans of all levels of soccer fandom.

"To me, it doesn't matter if it's ping pong, if it's foosball, if it's soccer, if it's baseball. I'm going to root for America no matter what. Obviously, this is an amazing event on a world stage, so it's a lot of fun," Nick Montesano said.

Indiana Rockwell, perhaps the youngest fan in the bar, summed up the energy.

"It's really loud, but I'm really proud of the USA," Rockwell said.

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Fairplay owner Adam Cook took it a step further — turning the bar into a stage to lead a USA chant after the win was secured.

The U.S. takes on Belgium on Monday at 5 p.m. PT at Lumen Field, referred to as Seattle Stadium during the tournament.

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