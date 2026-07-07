US out of World Cup after loss to Belgium, but San Diego fans keep the spirit alive

The United States Men's National Team fell to Belgium 4-1 Monday, ending their run in the World Cup bracket. Fans gathered at Fairplay in North Park to watch the match together, packing the venue to standing room only.

Belgium scored 4 goals to the United States' 1, eliminating the Americans from quarterfinal contention.

Despite the loss, fans remained optimistic about the future of U.S. soccer.

"It's just, it shows how good the US soccer has come, and, you know, we're only going to get better, so, you know, next World Cup we'll be there," one fan said.

Others acknowledged the team's shortcomings on the field.

"I mean, we made some mistakes out there. I think we could have been a little more buttoned up," a fan said.

With the U.S. out of the running, some fans are already shifting their allegiances.

"All of North America was wiped, so who are we rooting for? I think I'm gonna root for Norway," said Lena Scrivanich, an attendee.

Fairplay owner Adam Cook said the World Cup has been a boost for business, drawing fans from countries around the world throughout the tournament.

"Every country has had hundreds of fans here, and our staff, the staff, is like on top of things right now," Cook said.

Fans said the multicultural atmosphere has been one of the highlights of the tournament.

"I think it's been amazing seeing everyone come together. You've got a mix of personalities and cultures and all the bars and everywhere in the city," one fan said.

Even fans who traveled from Finland said the experience made the trip worthwhile.

"It's amazing, I love it here. I can't like stop smiling when I'm here," said Liisa Alto.

World Cup action continues, and Fairplay will host watch parties Tuesday for Argentina vs. Egypt and Switzerland vs. Colombia.

