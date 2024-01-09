UPDATE: Woman charged with murder in elderly man's death in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it has arrested a woman on murder and elder abuse charges in connection to a 75-year-old man's suspicious death in City Heights from Nov. 2023.

SDPD and Crime Stoppers sent a press release on Friday, Jan. 5, asking for the public's help in the case as they offered a reward for information.

Police say a tip they received at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday reported that the woman they were looking for, Dulce Amaya, was seen at a convenience store in the 4700 block of El Cajon Blvd. Officers responded and took her into custody without incident, and she was booked into the Las Colinas jail.

The victim, 75-year-old Raymond Corn, was found on the floor of his home in the 3800 block of Chamoune Ave. on the evening of Nov. 17, 2023, after SDPD received a 911 call about a battery there. At the time, first responders couldn't determine if he was the victim of a crime or had fallen in an accident.

Paramedics took Corn to a hospital in the area for treatment of his injuries, and he died there on Nov. 28, 2023. The unusual circumstances around his death led to a homicide investigation, and detectives learned he had recently befriended Amaya, according to SDPD.

The investigation also showed Corn's injuries weren't consistent with a fall, and detectives determined he was the victim of a serious physical assault. SDPD says officers identified Amaya as the suspect after combing through physical evidence, checking surveillance video and interviewing potential witnesses.

If you have more information for police about this case, reach out to the Homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.