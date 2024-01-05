Police investigating elderly man's suspicious death, looking for suspect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is looking for a suspect in connection to an elderly man's suspicious death that happened in Nov. 2023.

According to SDPD's press release, officers from the Mid-City Division responded to a call about a battery at a home in the 3800 block of Chamoune Ave at around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2023. Officers and paramedics from the San Diego Fire Rescue Department found a 75-year-old man on the floor suffering from "unknown injuries."

Police tried to clarify what happened exactly, but it was unclear at that point if the man was a victim of a crime or fell in an accident. He was taken to a hospital in the area, where he later died on Nov. 28, 2023, SDPD says.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office notified SDPD's Homicide Unit about the confusion surrounding the man's death so an investigation could begin.

Detectives determined over the last several weeks that the man's blunt force trauma injuries showed he was the victim of a severe physical assault rather than from a fall. SDPD identified the victim as Raymond Corn, a 75-year-old San Diego man.

After combing through physical evidence from the scene, checking for surveillance video and interviewing possible witnesses, detectives figured out Corn was a victim of physical elder abuse. SDPD has identified the suspect as Dulce Amaya, a 36-year-old woman he had befriended and started living with several months before the 911 call on Nov. 17.

Police believe Amaya is currently a transient frequenting San Diego's Mid-City neighborhoods. According to Crime Stoppers, Amaya is Hispanic, around 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs roughly 180 pounds and has brown eyes and short, brown hair. She has a tattoo on her right forearm as well.

If you have any information for police regarding this case or recognize Amaya, contact SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.