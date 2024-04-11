Watch Now
UPDATE: San Diego police release sketch of man posing as officer trying to lure children

The San Diego Police Department has released a composite sketch of a man who posed as a police officer while trying to lure children to his vehicle.
Posted at 3:46 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 18:50:33-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department has released a composite sketch of a man who posed as a police officer while trying to lure children to his vehicle.

SDPD says they've been searching for the man since March 11, when around 10 a.m. that day, he approached two children at Keiller Park on Woodrow Avenue.

According to police, the man told a 9 and 12-year-old that he was a police officer and wanted them to come to his vehicle to take pictures of them.

"Thankfully, the children were suspicious of the man's behavior and did not follow him," the department's press release says. "Instead, they told an adult who called San Diego PD."

The suspect was last seen heading east on Lisbon Street, SDPD says.

Police describe him as a dark-skinned Hispanic man in his late 20s, around 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a thin to medium build and black hair. On the day of the incident, he wore a blue T-shirt with white horizontal stripes, black pants and white shoes.

If you have any information for police about this case, contact the SDPD detective investigating it at 619-527-3552.

