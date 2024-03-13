SDPD searching for man who falsely posed as an officer, attempting to lure children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is requesting community members to be on alert for a man who attempted to lure children to his vehicle while falsely identifying himself as a police officer.

SDPD's release said the man approached a 9-year-old and 12-year-old child at Keiller Park on Woodrow Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday.

The man, while falsely identifying as a police officer, attempted to lure the two children to his vehicle to take photos of them, according to the release. The children told an adult, who then contacted the police department.

The man was last seen heading east on Lisbon Street. Authorities said he is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male in his late 20s, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin to medium build. He was also last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with white horizontal stripes, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Detective David Kean at (619) 527-3552 or dkean@pd.sandiego.gov.