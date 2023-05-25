UPDATE: Police release photos of suspect vehicle in Little Italy hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department has released surveillance photos of a truck that hit and seriously injured a woman walking in Little Italy in April.

The suspect vehicle is a gray, four-door Nissan Frontier pickup truck with four-wheel drive, according to the department's press release. Police believe the driver is a Hispanic man between the ages of 38 and 40.

The crash happened on April 13 at around 6:15 a.m., as the 32-year-old woman was crossing Columbia Street at West Hawthorne Street. The driver had turned onto Columbia Street, traveling southbound, from West Hawthorne Street when he crashed into her, police say.

According to SDPD, the driver pulled over in the 2000 block of Columbia St., then hopped out of the truck and helped the woman get to a nearby apartment complex. The driver immediately got back in the truck and drove away, continuing south on Columbia Street before turning westbound on W. Fir Street and then southbound on Kettner Boulevard.

First responders took the woman to the hospital for treatment of her serious injuries.

If you have any information that will help police find the suspect or their truck, reach out to SDPD's Traffic Division at 858-495-7823 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.