Pedestrian seriously hurt in Little Italy hit-and-run, SDPD says

The San Diego Police Department says a woman was seriously injured when a truck hit her in a Little Italy crosswalk before deserting the scene Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Columbia St. around 6:15 a.m. to investigate this hit-and-run crash, according to SDPD's press release. The 32-year-old woman was walking in the south crosswalk when a gray Nissan Frontier driving westbound on Hawthorne Street turned left onto Columbia Street, the release says.

The driver hit the pedestrian and drove away immediately, according to police. Witnesses told officers the driver was a man, but police didn't get more information about the suspect beyond that.

The woman was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment of her serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

SDPD's Traffic Division responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.