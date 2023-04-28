Watch Now
UPDATE: MTS bus service running as scheduled, contract negotiations continue

Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 17:19:19-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's Metro Transit System bus service was running as scheduled Friday following two days of disruptions after some drivers walked off the job.

According to an MTS tweet sent Friday morning, the system's minibus and access service were affected by the driver walk off.

The work stoppage stemmed from an ongoing labor dispute between third-party contractor First Transit, which runs the minibuses, and the union representing the bus drivers.

MTS also says the contract negotiations are still happening. They recommend riders keep an eye out for any alerts or detours to routes on the MTS website.

