UPDATE: MTS bus service running as scheduled, contract negotiations continue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's Metro Transit System bus service was running as scheduled Friday following two days of disruptions after some drivers walked off the job.

According to an MTS tweet sent Friday morning, the system's minibus and access service were affected by the driver walk off.

#MTSAlert Riders: As of now, all bus service is running as scheduled. However, contract negotiations between contractors (First Transit, Transdev) and employees are ongoing. As such, please continue to keep an eye on Alerts & Detours: https://t.co/91ccz4oRRC — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) April 28, 2023

RELATED: Bus driver strike causing problems for students, workers in Poway

The work stoppage stemmed from an ongoing labor dispute between third-party contractor First Transit, which runs the minibuses, and the union representing the bus drivers.

MTS also says the contract negotiations are still happening. They recommend riders keep an eye out for any alerts or detours to routes on the MTS website.

RELATED: MTS minibus, paratransit service drivers walk off job in work stoppage