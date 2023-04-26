Watch Now
MTS minibus, paratransit service drivers walk off job in work stoppage

KGTV
Posted at 6:25 AM, Apr 26, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A work stoppage began Wednesday as drivers for San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System’s minibus and paratransit service walked off the job amid ongoing contract negotiations.

In light of the work stoppage, MTS officials warned riders: "The following minibus routes may be impacted: 14, 18, 83, 84, 870, 944, 945A, and Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection (Routes 972, 973, 978, 979).

Additionally, bus routes out of the South Bay division may be impacted as well: 1, 3, 5, 27, 28, 35, 225, 701, 704, 705, 709, 712, 901, 904, 905, 906, 907, 909, 916, 917, 923, 929, 932, 933, 934, 950/950A, 955, 961, 962, 963, 967, 968, 992. First Transit/Transdev will continue to fill as many trips as possible with qualified providers and drivers while the work stoppage is in effect."

The union presenting the local drivers are in contract talks with third-party company First Transit, which operates the minibuses for MTS.

The union told ABC 10News on Tuesday that drivers in Imperial County walked off the job just 24 hours earlier and the move by San Diego drivers would be seen as a sign of solidarity.

