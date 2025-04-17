UPDATE: Camp Pendleton Marines killed in New Mexico rollover crash identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The United States Marine Corps has identified the two Marines from Camp Pendleton who were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in New Mexico Tuesday morning.

The Marines who died were Lance Cpl. Albert A. Aguilera, 22, of Riverside, California, and Lance Cpl. Marcelino M. Gamino, 28, of Fresno, California, according to the press release from the 1st Marine Division.

Both men were combat engineers for the 1st Marine Division. Aguilera had enlisted in March 2023, while Gamino had enlisted in May 2022. The two were promoted to lance corporal in May 2024 and August 2024, respectively.

A third Marine, also a combat engineer for the 1st Marine Division, was in critical condition and still receiving treatment as of Thursday evening.

The press release says the three Marines were taken to the University Medical Hospital in El Paso, Texas, following the crash. Aguilar and Gamino were pronounced dead there, the release states.

“The loss of Lance Cpl. Aguilera and Lance Cpl. Gamino is deeply felt by all of us," said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Tyrone A. Barrion, the commanding officer for 1st Combat Engineer Battalion and Task Force Sapper. "I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of our fallen brothers. Our top priority right now is to ensure that their families, and the Marines affected by their passing, are fully supported during this difficult time.”

The Marines were in New Mexico as part of the Trump administration's efforts to bolster security at the U.S.-Mexico border; the Marine Corps says they were supporting Joint Task Force Southern Border operations. On April 11, the president released a memo instructing the Department of Defense to take jurisdiction of federal land along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Marine Corps reports that the crash happened during a convoy movement near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. The 1st Marine Division says the group was riding in a non-tactical vehicle on the highway.

The single-vehicle crash remains under investigation.

ABC 10News spoke to the Veterans Association of North County on Wednesday. The organization said it would provide any resources for the families of the Marines as they navigate through this difficult time.