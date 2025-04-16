Report: 2 Camp Pendleton Marines die in rollover crash at border in New Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two Camp Pendleton Marines have died in a rollover crash in New Mexico, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The Marines had been deployed to the area for a border security mission; three anonymous defense officials confirmed the details to the Washington Post.

It happened at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, near Santa Teresa, which is right on the southern border between Texas and New Mexico.

The U.S. Northern Command says another servicemember was injured. That person was in serious condition.

The names of the Marines who were killed are not being released until their families have been notified. The cause of this crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has assigned a reporter to gather more information.