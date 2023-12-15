UCSD Shiley Eyemobile for children presented check from Let's See 20/20 Campaign

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Friday morning, ABC 10News and the Scripps Howard Fund presented a check for $18,310 to the UC San Diego Shiley Eyemobile.

The money comes from the station’s “Let’s See 20/20” campaign, where viewers donated to help kids see a brighter future.

The Shiley Eyemobile travels to schools across San Diego County, offering free eye exams and glasses to kids who have vision issues.

Since 2000, the Eyemobile has completed more than 249,000 vision screenings, done 33,000 comprehensive eye exams, and given out more than 13,000 pair of glasses.

“This will help so much,” says Iliana Molina, the Eyemobile Director. “We can use this money for all the little extras, like cleaning cloths, cases, and straps to make sure kids have everything they need to go along with the glasses.”

