Two men sought for attacking man at Barrio Logan festival

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are searching for two men who attacked a man and left him unconscious, while yelling anti-LGBTQ slurs, as he was leaving a Barrio Logan festival earlier this month.

San Diego Police said the incident occurred on Sept. 12 at about 9:30 p.m. at the "Church of Music Rave Festival" at Crosby Park, located at 100 Crosby Road.

The 27-year-old victim was leaving the festival with two male friends when an early 2000s black 4-door sedan pulled up next to them. Two men got out of the vehicle and approached the victim and two men. One suspect spilled alcohol on the victim from a large glass bottle and the second suspect punched the victim and yelled anti-LGBTQ slurs toward him, police said.

The second suspect punched the victim multiple times, causing the man to lose consciousness and fall to the ground, police added. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a broken orbital and broken nose. His friends were not injured.

The two suspects were last seen running northbound on Cesar Chavez Parkway away from Crosby Park, according to SDPD.

The first suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, slim but muscular build, blonde wavy hair at shoulder length, and was last seen wearing shorts and no shirt.

The second suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, slim build and taller than his companion, and was last seen wearing an oversized blue t-shirt, shorts or light-colored pants, and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or case is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-744-9500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.

Police did not provide any images of the suspects.