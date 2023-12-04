Topgolf is a chip shot and a vote away from coming to San Diego's Harbor Island

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Tuesday, the Board for the Port of San Diego will vote in a special meeting on a final draft of Topgolf's lease agreement to come to Harbor Island.

It's a push that's been in the works since 2015, and Topgolf has spent more than a year finalizing a lease agreement where the Board wants to see how environmental issues would be addressed, and if the Coastal Commission would grant Topgolf permission to build its facility.

In its proposal, Topgolf said it doesn't just want to build its facility on Harbor Island for the convenience of being next to the airport or for the panoramic views of the ocean, but it sees a strategic opportunity with as a number of car lot leases are about to expire. They include secondary lots for car rental companies like Avis, Enterprise, Hertz, and more.

KGTV Parcel of land where Topgolf wants to build a facility

The Port said it also favors the idea of Topgolf coming to San Diego because it could help re-vamp Harbor Island.

The new Topgolf facility would be a flagship location, with nearly 71,000 square feet, three levels, 102 hitting bays, multiple restaurants, outdoor decks, and more.

Topgolf would pay over $1.5 million in rent every month and the lease term would run for 40 years.

Initially, the Port wanted a hotel on the same parcel of land, but one real estate expert told ABC 10News that a venue like Topgolf would be a better fit to shift the land use from a hospitality to an entertainment district.

Gary London, a real estate economist with London Moeder Advisors, said, "The developer of the hotel, a bonafide developer, opted out. They walked away from the deal and that gave us a clue that perhaps the hotel wasn't the best solution."

London also went on to explain that housing cannot be built on the parcel of land because of the fault line the land sits on.

London said the land has been in need of diversification after surviving the pandemic. The pandemic slowed operations with the airport and car rentals significantly.

​"They have an opportunity to still connect revenue and still connect activity at the port," London said. "This is an opportunity for the port for economic diversification."

In its lease agreement, Topgolf also promises to host 25 charitable events every year, on top of other opportunities to donate or give back to the community.

To see the full proposal, click here and start on page 333: https://pub-portofsandiego.escribemeetings.com/FileStream.ashx?DocumentId=257