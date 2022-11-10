Topgolf announces plans to open 2 San Diego locations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The popular entertainment venue Topgolf could soon have two locations in the San Diego area.

On Thursday, the company announced proposed Topgolf sites in Sorrento Valley and East Harbor Island.

Topgolf is described as a driving range with a spin, using technology, games, food, and drink to create a festive atmosphere, as opposed to a practice facility for serious golfers. Some have likened it to cosmic bowling for golf.

Thank you San Diego for your patience 💙 pic.twitter.com/N61QQkVXrC — Topgolf (@Topgolf) November 10, 2022

In an announcement posted on their website, Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway stated, "We've wanted to bring the Topgolf venue experience to San Diego for a long time, and it's encouraging to see us making progress toward that goal. While still in the early stages, we're excited by the potential to bring even more play to the San Diego community."

According to Topgolf officials, the company plans to redevelop the Carroll Canyon Golf Center (5605 Carroll Canyon Rd.) and replace it with “a three-level venue equipped with the company's latest technology throughout its 80+ bays.”

Officials said a Topgolf location just outside of downtown San Diego “could kick off East Harbor Island redevelopment efforts with a three-story venue housing over 100 hitting bays.”

In July, Port of San Diego commissioners agreed to work with Topgolf on a potential site on Harbor Island.

While an exact location for the project is yet to be determined, it could possibly be built on a plot of Port-owned land north of Liberator Way -- just east of the Harbor Police Station and currently occupied by parking lot facilities for airport rental cars.