Thousands walk in the rain to fight against breast cancer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of walkers braved heavy rain in Mission Bay on Saturday, participating in a three-day, 60-mile event to support breast cancer research and survivors.

Despite the downpour, at least 2,300 people walked for hours through the wet streets as part of the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation event. Many participants were breast cancer survivors, joined alongside their friends, family and allies.

"We're feeling wet but we're feeling good," said Mishell Rudden, who wore a trash bag as makeshift rain gear. "It's better than having cancer. That's right, it's raining, but it's not as hard as cancer, so we're doing it."

Rudden walked alongside her friend Stephanie, a breast cancer survivor. The pair was among thousands who refused to let the weather dampen their mission.

"Most of the folks who have done this have either went through chemotherapy, radiation treatments or sat with somebody," said Lori Maris, the vice president of operations at Susan G. Komen. "That's much worse than this. This is water. We'll be dry tomorrow."

Maris said the rainy conditions seemed to strengthen participants' resolve.

"It's almost like the rain is making them feel stronger, you know, like it is taking courage and strength, which is what it takes to go through a breast cancer diagnosis," Maris said.

The three-day event brings together survivors, supporters and advocates to raise funds for breast cancer research while providing support for people impacted by the disease.

Rudden said the experience restored her faith in humanity through the community support displayed during the walk.

"The community is beautiful. The camaraderie is beautiful," Rudden said. "We said yesterday we feel like our faith in humanity is restored. Everyone's out here supporting us, rain or shine."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

