Thousands pack San Diego waterfront for annual Big Bay Boom Fourth of July fireworks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For many San Diegans, the Fourth of July isn't complete without the Big Bay Boom.

From Coronado to Shelter Island, thousands gathered along the San Diego Bay waterfront Friday night for the annual fireworks spectacular, one of the biggest Independence Day traditions. Four barges positioned across the bay lit up the night sky, drawing families, visitors and longtime fans of the show.

Some attendees traveled hundreds of miles to be part of the celebration.

"We come every year," said Jamie Kleinwachter, who made the trip from Yuma. "We've been coming since my kids were 7 or 8."

For others, the Big Bay Boom has become a local tradition.

"We've been coming here for the last couple years," said Carlos Cabrera of Chula Vista. "Last year we were actually at the Midway, so we like it here with the fireworks right across."

His family said they arrived around 5 p.m. to secure a good viewing spot.

"That's the best part — that we got a spot," Cabrera said.

Many families spent the day grilling, playing games and enjoying time together before the fireworks began.

"We're BBQing, we're having family around, and it's the Fourth of July," Cabrera said. "It's a family affair."

Kleinwachter said her family also makes a full day of the event.

"We have our little grill, hamburgers and hot dogs, all kinds of fruit, cookies and blankets," she said. "We lay around all day."

For Samantha Cabrera, the waterfront offered the perfect place to celebrate Independence Day.

"It's a really nice spot to watch the fireworks," she said.

The hours of planning and waiting paid off as fireworks filled the sky over San Diego Bay.

"The Big Bay Boom is the best fireworks we've ever seen," Kleinwachter said. "We can't imagine going to any other places."

Cabrera agreed, calling the atmosphere "spectacular."

"There's a lot of red, white and blue, a lot of food vendors, a lot of people," he said. "San Diego is a beautiful place."

For many families, the annual celebration is more than just a fireworks show—it's a Fourth of July tradition they'll continue for years to come.

