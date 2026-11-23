SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thanksgiving travel is picking up at San Diego International Airport, and after a series of recent airline disruptions, some travelers are heading into the holiday with a little more anxiety.

San Diego International Airport expects nearly 1 million passengers to pass through over the 11-day Thanksgiving travel period. With more people flying comes the potential for longer lines, delays, and wait times.

It's one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, and for some people, just getting to their destination is stressful enough. With the recent flight disruptions, many wonder if their plans will go as expected.

"I've got to say I'm anxious because I've heard of the ground stop that just happened and a lot of delays this weekend, so I'm concerned. Hopefully, fingers crossed, it will go smoothly," Julia Zuniga said.

Travelers say the nationwide ground stop that happened a little over a week ago is still fresh in their minds.

"It was kind of unprecedented since 9/11, that's a long time ago, 25 years, so that's a bit concerning at the time, and it was concerning in conjunction with other things that were happening as well," Joyce Buxton said.

The most recent ground stop impacted Delta Airlines on Sunday following a system outage. On Monday, San Diego International Airport saw close to 200 delays, and travelers are planning ahead.

"We check our flights to make sure they're on time, we do plan to get here like they say, an hour and a half or two hours, depending on early," Jenny Letzkus said.

"It's always a risk when you're flying, you never know if it's going to be delayed. I've had plenty of delays in the past, but I'm really hopeful this time," Zuniga said.

Officials are urging people to check their flight status before leaving home, arrive early, and give themselves extra time to get through security and airport traffic.

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